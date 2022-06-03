JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 128,481 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Warrior Met Coal worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.