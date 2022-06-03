JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Donaldson worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

NYSE:DCI opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

