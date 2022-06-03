KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2023 earnings at $12.72 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.03. The company has a market cap of $353.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

