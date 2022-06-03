KeyCorp Weighs in on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for RBC Bearings in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $197.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

