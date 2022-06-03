Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.65 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

