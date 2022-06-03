Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Leslie’s worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 67.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 13.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.