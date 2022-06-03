M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,789 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

MDC opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.33. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.