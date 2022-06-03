Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $37.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.33 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $152.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.13 million to $161.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

