Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 302.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

