MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) versus Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Critical Analysis

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyGram International and Paysafe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.76 -$37.90 million ($0.20) -50.80 Paysafe $1.49 billion 1.39 -$110.95 million N/A N/A

MoneyGram International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paysafe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MoneyGram International and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 2 0 0 1.67 Paysafe 1 2 6 0 2.56

MoneyGram International presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.94%. Paysafe has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.31%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -1.36% -20.36% 0.82% Paysafe -82.69% -0.65% -0.23%

Summary

Paysafe beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

