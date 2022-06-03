MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $241.81, but opened at $262.89. MongoDB shares last traded at $271.98, with a volume of 20,853 shares.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,655. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $674,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.01.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

