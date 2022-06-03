Morgan Stanley Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Equal Weight

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

JOYY stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

