Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Neogen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Neogen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Neogen’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

