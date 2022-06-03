Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.