Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Receives 7.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 8.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KIND stock opened at 3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.41. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $316,000.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

