North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.