OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

