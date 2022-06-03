Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

