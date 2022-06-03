Oppenheimer Comments on Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

NYSE:ECC opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

