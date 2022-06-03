Oppenheimer Comments on Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
NYSE:ECC opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Credit (ECC)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.