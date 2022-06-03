Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Salesforce stock opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $217.17. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,544,985. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

