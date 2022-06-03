Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $222.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.01. Nordson has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.