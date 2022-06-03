OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of KIDS opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $900.44 million, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 132,537 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

