Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 6th (NASDAQ:OST)

Ostin Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 6th. Ostin Technology Group had issued 3,375,000 shares in its IPO on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Ostin Technology Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of OST stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $47.79.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
