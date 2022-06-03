Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 6th (NASDAQ:OST)

Ostin Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 6th. Ostin Technology Group had issued 3,375,000 shares in its IPO on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Ostin Technology Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OST stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

