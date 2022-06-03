PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

PDCE stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. PDC Energy has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,845 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

