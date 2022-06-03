Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perrigo in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PRGO opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

