Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 8th (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:XPDBU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,288,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 751,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

