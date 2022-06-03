Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

RTM opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $155.88 and a one year high of $192.32.

