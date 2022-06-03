Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after buying an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,255,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

