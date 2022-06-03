Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 697 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

