Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

