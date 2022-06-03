Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $12,544,821. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.18.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $300.49 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.52.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.