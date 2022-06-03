Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $352.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.67.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

