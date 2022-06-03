Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 25,128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.30% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 47,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

SPE stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Special Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.