Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

