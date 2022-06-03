Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA opened at $92.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.28. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

