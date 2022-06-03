Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 791,864 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,398 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 996,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 225.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

