Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $5.60 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

