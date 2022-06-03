Private Advisor Group LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 99,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,330 shares of company stock valued at $227,599 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

