Private Advisor Group LLC Has $342,000 Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $31.80 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

