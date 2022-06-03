Private Advisor Group LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.86% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

