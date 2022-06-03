Private Advisor Group LLC Has $353,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

STE stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

