Private Advisor Group LLC Has $353,000 Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $133.45 and a 1-year high of $222.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.72.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.