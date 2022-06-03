Private Advisor Group LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $170.17 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $156.04 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.09 and its 200-day moving average is $183.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

