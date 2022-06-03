Private Advisor Group LLC Has $379,000 Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 64,978 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in National Health Investors by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NHI stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 195.65%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

