Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

CR opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

