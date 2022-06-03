Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.22.

BNS stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

