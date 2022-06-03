Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IEP opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

