Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367,198 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 367,120 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $16.61 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

