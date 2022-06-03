Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

