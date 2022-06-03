Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 622.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $24.95 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

